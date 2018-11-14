ArDarius Stewart: Joins Oakland's practice squad
The Raiders signed Stewart to their practice squad Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Stewart was waived by the Jets earlier this season shortly after serving a two-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drugs policy. The 2017 third-round pick remained with the organization as a member of the practice squad before getting cut on an injury settlement in early October. Now apparently back to full strength, Stewart has found a new home and could get an appointment to Oakland's 53-man roster with Martavis Bryant (knee) expected to miss multiple weeks and Jordy Nelson (knee) nursing a bone bruise that could threaten his availability for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
