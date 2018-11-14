ArDarius Stewart: Joins Raiders' practice squad
The Raiders signed Stewart to their practice squad Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Stewart was waived by the Jets earlier this season after being suspended for violating the NFL's policy on PEDs. The 2017 third-round pick caught six passes for 82 yards in his rookie season, and has now found a new home on the Raiders' practice squad. With Martavis Bryant (knee) expected to miss multiple weeks and Jordy Nelson (knee) nursing a bone bruise, there's opportunity for Stewart to earn a limited role in Oakland's offense if he can impress on the practice squad.
