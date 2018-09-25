ArDarius Stewart: Placed on practice squad IR
The Jets placed Stewart on practice squad IR, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
Stewart was New York's third-round pick in 2017 and hauled in six passes for 82 yards during his rookie season. He survived initial roster cuts this year, but was waived after his suspension for violating the NFL's policy on PEDs was lifted.
More News
-
ArDarius Stewart: Waived by Jets•
-
Jets' ArDarius Stewart: Roster spot in jeopardy with suspension over•
-
Jets' ArDarius Stewart: Survives cuts for now•
-
Jets' ArDarius Stewart: Snags 17-yard catch•
-
Jets' ArDarius Stewart: No catches in preseason opener•
-
Jets' ArDarius Stewart: Officially suspended two games•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 trade chart: Ridley rising
Our advanced computer model simulated the rest of the NFL season 10,000 times
-
Week 4 streaming options
With Jimmy Garoppolo hurt and Cam Newton on a bye, you need streaming options. Heath Cummings...
-
Fantasy Football Week 4 waiver wire pick
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Podcast: Running out of Fitzmagic?
We’re reacting to Monday night’s game and telling you who to add from the Waiver Wire on today’s...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Big questions for Week 4
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings go on the record on six of the biggest issues...