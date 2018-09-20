The Jets opted to waive Stewart on Wednesday, Andy Vasquez of Northjersey.com reports.

Stewart served his two-game suspension for the use of PED's, but with the end of his suspension also came the end of his roster exemption status. As a result, the Jets have decided to move on from the second-year wideout, leaving him free to sign with other clubs if he passes through waivers unclaimed.

