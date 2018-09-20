ArDarius Stewart: Waived by Jets
The Jets opted to waive Stewart on Wednesday, Andy Vasquez of Northjersey.com reports.
Stewart served his two-game suspension for the use of PED's, but with the end of his suspension also came the end of his roster exemption status. As a result, the Jets have decided to move on from the second-year wideout, leaving him free to sign with other clubs if he passes through waivers unclaimed.
More News
-
Jets' ArDarius Stewart: Roster spot in jeopardy with suspension over•
-
Jets' ArDarius Stewart: Survives cuts for now•
-
Jets' ArDarius Stewart: Snags 17-yard catch•
-
Jets' ArDarius Stewart: No catches in preseason opener•
-
Jets' ArDarius Stewart: Officially suspended two games•
-
Jets' ArDarius Stewart: Facing two-game suspension•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Hogan
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
With Carson Wentz back, Nelson Agholor is going to keep his hot start up, Jamey Eisenberg...