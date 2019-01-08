Stewart was waived by the Redskins on Tuesdsay, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Stewart's departure from Washington comes just over a week after he signed a futures contract with the team. The second-year receiver didn't see the field once in 2018 after playing in 15 games for the Jets a year ago. He'll look to bounce back and catch on with another team in 2019.

