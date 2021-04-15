The Raiders waived Key on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Key never managed to emerge as a consistent option since joining the Raiders in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, and rather than take another shot in the final year of his rookie deal, the team has decided to simply part ways. Still just looking ahead to his age-25 season, Key should get another chance to continue his development in the NFL, but the odds that he ever puts it together as a real fantasy option in IDP formats are looking increasingly slim.