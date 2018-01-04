Arden Key: Entering 2018 NFL Draft

Key will forgo his senior season at LSU to enter the 2018 NFL Draft.

Key figures will slot in as either an outside linebacker or defensive end at the next level, racking up four sacks and a forced fumble in the eight games he played for the Tigers in 2017. His pass-rushing ability makes him a likely selection in the first round of the 2018 draft.

