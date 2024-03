Armstead (knee) was released by the 49ers on Wednesday.

Releasing Armstead will save the team $18 million in cap space in 2024. The 49ers were interested in retaining the veteran defensive tackle, but they will go their separate ways after failing to agree on a restructured deal. Armstead is recovering from surgery on a torn meniscus through which he played during the postseason, but he's expected to have a robust market in free agency nonetheless. San Francisco agreed to a trade for Texans defensive tackle Maliek Collins to help fill the hole created by Armstead's departure.