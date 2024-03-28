LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- The NFL Annual League Meeting is taking place this week, and the NFC head coaches met with the media on Monday. I tried to speak with as many of them as I could to gain some insight for the upcoming season.

Here are injury updates, news items, and just general things of interest that the coaches said from the media session.

Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon is looking forward to Kyler Murray getting a full offseason of work. Last year, Murray was coming off the torn ACL he suffered in 2022.

"Being in the spring and going through spring, it's really going to help his development within our system," Gannon said. "He's going to bank all those reps in the spring. That's why I say his best football is ahead of them, which is interesting to say, because he's playing at such a high level. But I really think that he's going to keep doing that."

Murray came back from his injury in Week 10, and he scored at least 22.4 Fantasy points in four of eight starts. The Cardinals receiving corps is headed for an overhaul with Marquise Brown (Kansas City) and Rondale Moore (Atlanta) gone, and Arizona will hopefully look for a receiver with the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL Draft to join tight end Trey McBride.

Murray should be considered a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues, and he's worth drafting with a mid-round pick. His value will rise after the NFL Draft if the Cardinals come away with Marvin Harrison Jr. or Malik Nabers, and Murray will be one of my favorite draft targets this season.