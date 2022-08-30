The Vikings waived Watts on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Watts, a 2019 sixth-round pick, appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings last year and recorded career highs in tackles (46), sacks (five) and forced fumbles (two). The 26-year-old defensive tackle was in line for a reduced role after the offseason acquisition of Harrison Phillips, but it's still surprising to see him let go. Watts figures to garner at least some attention on the wavier wire, but he could return to Minnesota via a practice squad deal if he goes unclaimed.