Armonty Bryant: Cut by Oakland
Bryant was released by the Raiders on Friday with a non-football illness designation, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
The specifics of the illness that led to Bryant being cut are unclear. He previously was suspended for violations of the NFL's drug policy, but it's unclear if his most recent release was at all related to continued struggles. He'll look to get back to full health and sign with another club for the 2018 campaign.
