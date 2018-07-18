Bryant announced his retirement via his personal Instagram account.

Bryant was selected by the Browns in the seventh round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He played three seasons for Cleveland and one for Detroit, recording 68 tackles and 11.5 sacks in 36 games. However, his reliability was put into question by three separate suspensions -- totaling 11 games -- as a result of performance-enhancing drugs, off-field issues and substance abuse. Bryant was released by the Raiders in May after less than two months under contract.

