Armonty Bryant: Hanging up cleats
Bryant announced his retirement via his personal Instagram account.
Bryant was selected by the Browns in the seventh round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He played three seasons for Cleveland and one for Detroit, recording 68 tackles and 11.5 sacks in 36 games. However, his reliability was put into question by three separate suspensions -- totaling 11 games -- as a result of performance-enhancing drugs, off-field issues and substance abuse. Bryant was released by the Raiders in May after less than two months under contract.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tight end sleepers, breakouts, busts
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some updated sleepers, breakouts and busts at tight end for the 2018...
-
Fantasy QB projections: Cool on Wentz
Heath Cummings specializes in detailed statistical analysis and just released his QB ranki...
-
20 No. 2 tight ends with No. 1 upside
Jamey Eisenberg looks at No. 2 Fantasy tight ends coming into training camp who could finish...
-
2018 sleepers: Target Baldwin, McKinnon
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
DST and kicker tiers
When's the right time to take a DST? Which kicker is worth a pick before the final round? Dave...
-
Tight end Tiers 2.0
This might not be the year tight ends take the league by storm, but it is a year to capitalize...