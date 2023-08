Cruickshank, who failed to bring in any of his three targets in the Steelers' 24-0 preseason win over the Falcons on Thursday, was waived by Pittsburgh on Sunday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Cruickshank signed with the Steelers on Monday after being waived by the Bears on Aug 11. He'll have to look elsewhere for an opportunity to land on another team's practice squad.