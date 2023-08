The Bears waived Cruickshank on Friday.

Cruickshank signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent at the end of April, but he's been let go before the team's first preseason game. In a corresponding move, Chicago claimed Logan Stenberg off waivers. Cruickshank was a returner and gadget piece early in his college career for Wisconsin before he transferred to Rutgers, where he finished with 42 receptions and 385 receiving yards during the 2022 campaign.