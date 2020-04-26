Artavis Pierce: Heading to Chicago

Pierce is expected to sign with the Bears as an undrafted free agent, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Pierce led Oregon State's backfield as a senior with 146 carries for 873 yards and six touchdowns while catching 23 passes for 169 yards and one score. The Bears don't have much depth behind David Montgomery and Tarik Cohen, so Pierce could be in the mix for a spot on the 53-man roster with a strong camp.