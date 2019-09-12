The Cowboys placed Scott on their practice squad injured list Thursday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

It remains to be seen what sort of injury Scott is dealing with. It's likely that the designation will prevent Scott the opportunity to join Dallas' 53-man roster at any point in 2019, but the Clemson product could be eligible to appear with another NFL team if the Cowboys release him with an injury settlement at some point.

