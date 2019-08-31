Scott was waived by the Chargers on Saturday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Scott certainly put together a solid preseason, so it's entirely possible he gets claimed by another team looking for depth at wide receiver. Geremy Davis and Dontrelle Inman were the last two receivers to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.

