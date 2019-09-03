Artavis Scott: Signs with Dallas' practice squad
Scott signed with the Cowboys' practice squad Monday, Gilbert Manzano of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Scott led the Cowboys in receiving over the preseason, but he wasn't able to survive the slew of roster cuts made Saturday. Over three seasons at Clemson, the 23-year-old caught 245 passes for 2,480 yards and 19 touchdowns.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 QB Preview: Bench Rodgers?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 TE Preview: Finding help
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about tight end in Week 1 including projections,...
-
Week 1 Waivers: Top under-drafted picks
In Jamey Eisenberg's first look at the waiver wire, he looks at some of the most under-drafted...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Kupp
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...