Scott signed with the Cowboys' practice squad Monday, Gilbert Manzano of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Scott led the Cowboys in receiving over the preseason, but he wasn't able to survive the slew of roster cuts made Saturday. Over three seasons at Clemson, the 23-year-old caught 245 passes for 2,480 yards and 19 touchdowns.

