Arthur Jones: Undergoes sports hernia surgery
Jones (groin) underwent sports hernia surgery roughly three weeks ago, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports.
This procedure is likely related to the groin issue that landed Jones on injured reserve for the final eight games of the 2016 season. While it isn't clear when he's aiming to return, Rapoport added that Jones is likely to remain a free agent until after the season begins. Health will be a concern for any team interested in signing the veteran defensive tackle, considering he's missed 33 games in his six-season career, but Jones is an effective defensive tackle who could be worth the risk.
