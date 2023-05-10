Maulet was released by the Steelers on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Maulet spent the last two seasons of his thus far six-year NFL career with the Steelers. Most recently, in 2022 suiting up 17 times and recording 59 tackles (38 solo), two sacks, three passes defended and an interception. The 29-year-old also was a regular contributor on special teams giving him versatility as he seeks out a new franchise for the 2023 season.

