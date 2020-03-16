Play

The Jets won't tender Maulet, making him an unrestricted free agent, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The move allows Maulet to hit the open market, however, the Jets can still resign the 26-year-old later on. Maulet started six of 12 games in 2019, racking up 38 tackles (26 solo), an interception and a fumble recovery. He'll likely have a few suitors outside of the Jets for his services heading into the 2020 season.

More News
Our Latest Stories