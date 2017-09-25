Play

Maulet was waived by the Saints on Monday, Josh Katzenstein of the Times-Picayune reports.

The Saints promoted Maulet to the active roster in order to provide depth in the secondary for this past weekend's game against the Panthers. However, they're replacing him this week in order to beef up the defensive line rotation ahead of a Week 4 matchup against Jay Ajayi and the Dolphins.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories