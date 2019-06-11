Arthur Moats: Hangs up the cleats
Moats announced his retirement Monday, via his personal Twitter.
Moats played nine seasons in the league for the Bills and Steelers, totaling 202 tackles (115 solo), 16.5 sacks and four forced fumbles across 121 games. He was also the Steelers' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee in 2016 for his work in the community.
