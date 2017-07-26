Uzdavinish was waived by the Vikings on Wednesday, Matt Vensel of the Star Tribune reports.

It was a short stay in Minnesota for the Tulane product, as he'd just signed with the team on Monday. Fortunately, he has plenty of time to search for work before the regular season rolls around.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories