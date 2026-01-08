Reese announced he has declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, ESPN.com reports.

Reese will make the move to the next level after recording a career-best junior campaign with Ohio State. The starting linebacker recorded 69 tackles (34 solo), including six sacks, along with two passes defended across 14 games in the 2025 season. He's projected to go top ten in the 2026 NFL Draft, with his physicaity and frame putting him top five in multiple projections.