Cleveland didn't receive a qualifying offer or minimum tender from the Chargers and has become an unrestricted free agent, per the league's official transaction log.

Cleveland spent the entire 2017 season on injured reserve due to an undisclosed injury. However, he recently met with the Patriots this offseason, according to Zack Cox of the New England Sports Network, and there hasn't been any indication said injury is still a concern.

