Samuel (back) is set to meet with teams this week after fully recovering from spinal fusion surgery in April, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Samuel was dealing with a stinger injury in both shoulders toward the tail end of the 2024 season as a member of the Chargers, which was severe enough for him to require surgery. The 2021 second-rounder has been cleared to engage in football activities and should garner interest from teams in need of depth at cornerback.