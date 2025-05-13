Samuel (neck/shoulder) underwent neck surgery in April, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Samuel will have a check-up appointment in July. The 25-year-old free agent cornerback visited with the Saints on Monday, but he will reconvene with interested teams after deemed fully healthy. Samuel appeared in just four regular-season games last season due to shoulder and neck issues. He's aiming to return to the field in 2025.
More News
-
Asante Samuel: Medical concern limiting interest•
-
Chargers' Asante Samuel: Provides offseason update•
-
Chargers' Asante Samuel: Not expected to play Week 13•
-
Chargers' Asante Samuel: Moves to injured reserve•
-
Chargers' Asante Samuel: Out versus Broncos•
-
Chargers' Asante Samuel: Good to go Sunday•