Asante Samuel: Will have CT scan in October
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Samuel will undergo a CT scan in October to ensure his spinal fusion surgery was successful, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Samuel remains a free agent and underwent neck surgery back in April. After his October meeting with the medical professionals, Samuel's goal is to return to the field for the second half of the season. He appeared in just four regular-season games with the Chargers last season but is still just 25 years old.