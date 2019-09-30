Play

Mabry (undisclosed) had a workout with the Packers on Monday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Mabry went down with the undisclosed injury while with the Panthers in early August, but he now appears healthy. The 26-year-old has yet to make his NFL debut since going undrafted out of Texas-San Antonio in 2015.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories