Jeanty will only do medical evaluations and interviews at the NFL Scouting Combine, waiting for Boise State's Pro Day to do on-field drills, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Widely viewed as the best running back in a strong draft class for the position, Jeanty will almost certainly be a first-round pick and doesn't necessarily need great pro-day numbers to cement that status. He's an early declare who turned 21 in December, shortly before winning the Maxwell and Doak Walker Awards and finishing second in the Heisman Trophy voting. He led FBS running backs in numerous categories this past season, including rushing yards (2,595), rushing touchdowns (29) and yards after contact per attempt (5.25, min. 75 attempts).