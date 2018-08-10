Ashton Lampkin: Agrees to injury settlement
Lampkin (knee) agreed to an injury settlement with the Chiefs and was waived from injured reserve, according to the league's official transaction log.
Lampkin landed on IR earlier on in training camp after missing the entire 2017 campaign with a torn ACL. The cornerback could be close to fully healthy at present time, though, so it wouldn't be a surprise if Lampkin finds a new home in advance of the regular season.
