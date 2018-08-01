Ashton Lampkin: Waived by Chiefs
The Chiefs waived Lampkin (ACL) on Wednesday, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.
Lampkin continues to slowly recover from an ACL injury suffered last August, resulting in the Chiefs' decision to cut ties with him as they look for depth in the secondary. Once he recovers and is ready to practice, there's a chance the second-year cornerback could find a landing spot with another club, assuming he goes unclaimed.
