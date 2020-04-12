Ashtyn Davis: Goes for post-surgery checkup
Davis (groin) flew to Philadelphia last Sunday for a post-surgery checkup with Dr. Williams Meyers, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.
The league-wide shutdowns due to coronavirus means Davis can't be independently evaluated by team doctors during the draft process, so he made a return visit to Dr. Meyers in an attempt to prove his health after undergoing surgery for a torn adductor muscle in December. The 23-year-old was limited to the bench press at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, and California's Pro Day for March 20 was canceled, so his draft standing could be impacted by some medical uncertainty.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Gallup
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
Top Fantasy Football Dynasty rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football Dynasty rankings for PPR leagues.
-
0.5 PPR mock draft exit survey
The CBS Fantasy team reacts to their latest mock draft.
-
4/10 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew breaks down every aspect of the Brandin Cooks trade before profiling the 2020...
-
April 0.5 PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg analyzes our mock draft held just before the Brandin Cooks trade changes some...
-
Updated Rams projections
The Rams dealt Brandin Cooks to Houston, opening up a huge opportunity for someone in the offense....