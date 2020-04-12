Ashtyn Davis: Goes for post-surgery checkup

Davis (groin) flew to Philadelphia last Sunday for a post-surgery checkup with Dr. Williams Meyers, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.

The league-wide shutdowns due to coronavirus means Davis can't be independently evaluated by team doctors during the draft process, so he made a return visit to Dr. Meyers in an attempt to prove his health after undergoing surgery for a torn adductor muscle in December. The 23-year-old was limited to the bench press at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, and California's Pro Day for March 20 was canceled, so his draft standing could be impacted by some medical uncertainty.