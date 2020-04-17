Ashtyn Davis: Recovery proceeding on track

NFL teams are pleased with Davis' medical records concerning his recent core muscle surgery and expect him to be ready for the 2020 season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Davis recently visited with Dr. William Meyers for a post-surgery checkup, and all indications are that he's on track to kick off the 2020 campaign. Recovery from surgery to repair a torn adductor muscle in December limited the 23-year-old to just the bench press at the combine, but it looks as though teams have felt confident in shedding at least some concerns about his health as the 2020 NFL Draft approaches.