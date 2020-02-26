Play

Ashtyn Davis: Will skip combine

Davis underwent groin surgery and won't participate in the NFL Scouting Combine, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reports.

Davis is a speedy safety -- he's an All-American hurdler -- and he made 55 tackles and two interceptions over 11 games in his senior year at the University of California. There's a chance Davis could participate at Cal's Pro Day on March 20.

