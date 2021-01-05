Rose announced via his personal Twitter that he is entering the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Kentucky product is heading to the next level after four years in Lexington. Rose had a 5.8 YPC mark over 341 carries in his career and racked up 13 rushing touchdowns while splitting carries with a multitude of other running backs. He profiles as a Day 3 selection pending combine results. He has good size at 6-foot-1 and 214 pounds and was good on a per-carry basis but never led the Wildcats in rushing and is mostly unproven as a pass-catcher.