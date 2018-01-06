Auden Tate: Declaring for 2018 NFL Draft

Tate will forgo his senior season at Florida State and enter the 2018 NFL Draft.

In a class that's short on top-end talent, Tate is a prospect with a chance to make some noise in the coming months. Tate (6-5, 225) is a big receiver in the mold of Mike Williams, but doesn't have the same level of hype that Williams did a year ago. The Florida State product is particularly dangerous in the red zone, as evidenced by his final collegiate game in which he dominated Southern Mississippi corners to the tune of three touchdowns. Another factor working in Tate's favor is that he could be just scratching the surface of his potential as he won't be turning 21 until February. Tate may not have long speed considering his immense size, but his hands and jumping ability make him an intriguing receiver that will become a trendy name in the lead up to April.