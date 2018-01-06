Auden Tate: Declaring for 2018 NFL Draft
Tate will forgo his senior season at Florida State and enter the 2018 NFL Draft.
In a class that's short on top-end talent, Tate is a prospect with a chance to make some noise in the coming months. Tate (6-5, 225) is a big receiver in the mold of Mike Williams, but doesn't have the same level of hype that Williams did a year ago. The Florida State product is particularly dangerous in the red zone, as evidenced by his final collegiate game in which he dominated Southern Mississippi corners to the tune of three touchdowns. Another factor working in Tate's favor is that he could be just scratching the surface of his potential as he won't be turning 21 until February. Tate may not have long speed considering his immense size, but his hands and jumping ability make him an intriguing receiver that will become a trendy name in the lead up to April.
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
NFL Playoff Fantasy: Surprising top QB
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...