The Broncos plan to waive Estime, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Per Tomasson, Estime, who Denver took in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, is a candidate to join the team's practice squad, if he claims waivers. Now that Estime is no longer slated to be in the mix, J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey and Jaleel McLaughlin profile as the Broncos' top backfield options.