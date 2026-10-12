The Browns are expected to sign Estime off the Vikings' practice squad to the active roster, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports Monday.

The Browns are in need of backfield depth, given that Dylan Sampson (knee) is on injured reserve and that both Quinshon Judkins (foot) and Raheim Sanders (hip) sustained their respective injuries during Sunday's 17-12 loss to the Jets. Jaleel McLaughlin is currently the only healthy running back on the Browns' roster, so Estime could have a sizable role in Week 6 against the Ravens on Oct. 18 depending on the practice participation of Judkins, Sanders and Sampson over the coming days.