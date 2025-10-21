The Saints signed Estime to their practice squad Tuesday.

Estime spent the preseason with Denver -- the team that drafted him in the fifth round in 2024 -- before being waived in late August. Estime then signed to Philadelphia's practice squad but was waived last week. He'll now get a look from the Saints, who just lost RB Kendre Miller to a season-ending knee injury. Velus Jones was promoted to New Orleans' active roster from its practice squad Tuesday, opening up a space for Estime to join the latter group.