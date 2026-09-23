The Saints waived Estime (thigh) from injured reserve Tuesday with an injury settlement, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Estime was placed on injured reserve Sept. 12 due to a sudden thigh injury. The running back was set to return to the team as a depth option after a short stint on IR. It appears Estime is no longer necessary, meaning the Saints are likely more comfortable with Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller and CJ Donaldson backing up Travis Etienne. Estime is now a free agent and can sign with any team as soon as he recovers from his thigh injury.