Allen is slated to sign with the Giants as an undrafted free agent, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Allen caught 38 passes for 602 yards and two touchdowns during the 2021 campaign with Nebraska. His outstanding play earned him Big Ten Conference Tight End of the Year, though he only earned second-team all-league honors. He'll likely have an uphill battle to make the Giants' initial 53-man roster.