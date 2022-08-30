The Giants waived Allen on Tuesday, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.
Allen signed with the Giants in May as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska, where he caught 38 passes for 602 yards and two touchdowns during his final collegiate campaign. The 6-foot-9 tight end caught all four of his targets for 40 yards and a score during the team's preseason finale, but he finds himself among a wave of cuts ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline. Per Leonard, Allen will likely sign a practice squad deal with the Giants if he clears waivers.