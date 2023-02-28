Blythe announced Tuesday via his official Instagram account that he's retiring from the NFL, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Blythe now concludes his NFL career after having spent the last seven seasons in the league. The 30-year-old started at center in every game this past campaign for the Seahawks, after he had previously suited up for the Colts (2016), the Rams (2017-2020) and the Chiefs (2021).