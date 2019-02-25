Austin Bryant: Won't participate in combine
Bryant will miss the NFL Scouting Combine while he recovers from Jan. 17 surgery to repair a torn pectoral, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Bryant played through the injury for the final seven games of his senior season, piling up 25 tackles (nine for loss) and 5.5 sacks in that span, including a six-tackle, two-sack performance against Notre Dame in the FCS semifinals. His absence from the combine may prevent him from making a push for the early rounds, but he should still have plenty of middle-round appeal as a classic 4-3 defensive end with a strong track record of production at a top program. The 22-year-old teamed up with Christian Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell and Dexter Lawrence -- all potential first-round picks in April -- on a dominant defensive line at Clemson.
