Austin Calitro: Let go by Seattle
The Seahawks waived Calitro on Monday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Calitro had a solid 2018-19 season with the Seahawks where he split time between defense and special teams, recording 45 tackles. He was beat out for a spot by rookie Ben Burr-Kirven and second-year pro Shaquem Griffin (knee).
