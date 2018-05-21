Austin Calitro: Waived by Browns
Calitro was waived by the Browns on Friday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon-Journal reports.
Calitro is yet to appear in an NFL game since going undrafted out of Villanova in 2017. He'll become an unrestricted free agent if he passes through waivers unclaimed.
