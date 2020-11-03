Carr reverted to the Saints' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Carr was able to haul in his only target for a 10-yard gain during Sunday's overtime triumph against Chicago, but he's been placed back on the practice squad as New Orleans waits to see how the injury report unfolds pertaining to the wide receiver group. Michael Thomas (hamstring) still has not played since Week 1, while Marquez Callaway (ankle) and Emmanuel Sanders (reserve/COVID-19 list) are currently dealing with issues of their own at the position.