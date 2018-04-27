Austin Corbett: Lands in Cleveland
The Browns selected Corbett in the 2018 NFL Draft, 33rd overall.
One of the biggest risers in the lead-up to the draft, Corbett lands with Cleveland with the first pick in the second round. Corbett (6-foot-4, 306 pounds) was dominant during his time at Nevada and played left tackle. There's some thought that Corbett will ultimately kick inside, but he could get the Isaiah Wynn treatment and get a chance out at tackle. In either case, Corbett should vie for playing time early in his career.
